Getting There: Heather Dorfler

Investment sales advisor

Cushman & Wakefield | Boerke

Age: 28

Hometown: Richmond, Illinois

Education: Bachelor’s in business administration from Marquette University

Previous position: Senior capital markets advisor at Colliers

What does your new role entail?

“I am leading Cushman & Wakefield | Boerke’s new retail investment sales vertical, including business development, strengthening client relationships and networking with real estate professionals. I will evaluate properties, advise clients on property value and present our services to them, aiming to secure new business and build upon the company’s volume of market share.”

- Advertisement -

Something you’ve learned from previous roles:

“A key lesson I’ve learned is the importance of advocating for yourself. You are your own best advocate, so don’t hesitate to speak up – whether it’s asking for more responsibility, mentorship or a pay increase. Asking for what you deserve is crucial for growing in your career and reaching your full potential.”

Advice for young women looking to enter CRE:

- Advertisement -

“Be confident, outspoken and ask questions. Don’t be intimidated by the number of men in the room – being one of the few women at the table presents a strategic advantage to help your unique perspective stand out and be heard. Focus on growing your network early; attend as many commercial real estate events as you can and continue to follow up with professionals you could see yourself working with one day.”

Your ultimate career goal?

“To be the go-to retail investment sales broker in Milwaukee and beyond as well as a working mother one day. I want to earn the opportunity to be the first call for clients whether they are looking for advice or want to know the value of their property. I also seek to acquire my own investment properties, leveraging my understanding and firsthand knowledge of the brokerage business.”