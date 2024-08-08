Subscribe
Real Estate

Germantown industrial buildings sold for nearly $10 million

Hunter Turpin
By Hunter Turpin
W190 N11393 Carnegie Drive. Image from Google Maps
A trio of Germantown industrial buildings currently occupied by Green Bay Packaging have been sold for nearly $10 million. A group of 15 property owners in a tenancy in common arrangement, in which multiple entities share ownership rights of a property, sold the properties to a Minneapolis-based entity called SRRT Carnegie LLC, according to state records.

