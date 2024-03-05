Germantown-based manufacturer BloApCo sold to Dallas-based private equity firm

Germantown-based Blower Application LLC (BloApCo
) has been sold to Dallas-based Valesco Industries
, a private equity firm, for an undisclosed price. BloApCo was previously a portfolio company of Nashville-based Gen Cap America
, another private equity firm.
BloApCo, which was founded in 1933, is a specialty manufacturer of shredders, fans, and other scrap handling and pneumatic conveying equipment. The company designs and manufactures solid waste and scrap handling systems and process equipment. BloApCo’s products include shredding systems, trim handling systems, material handling fans, and conveying systems primarily utilized in the paper, packaging, and corrugated industries.
"Mesirow offered unwavering support throughout this transaction, leveraging its expertise to identify the ideal partner to preserve BloApCo's legacy and facilitate continued growth," said Dan Cieslewicz
, president of BloApCo, "We valued our partnership with Gen Cap and look forward to continued success in our next chapter with Valesco."
Chicago-based Mesirow, an independent, employee-owned financial services firm, advised BloApCo during its sale to Valesco.