Germantown-based manufacturer BloApCo sold to Dallas-based private equity firm

Image courtesy of Google Maps

Germantown-based Blower Application LLC (BloApCo) has been sold to Dallas-based Valesco Industries, a private equity firm, for an undisclosed price. BloApCo was previously a portfolio company of Nashville-based Gen Cap America, another private equity firm. BloApCo, which was founded in 1933, is a specialty manufacturer of shredders, fans, and other scrap handling and pneumatic conveying

Ashley Smart
Ashley covers startups, technology and manufacturing for BizTimes. She was previously the managing editor of the News Graphic and Washington County Daily News. In past reporting roles, covering education at The Waukesha Freeman, she received several WNA awards. She is a UWM graduate. In her free time, Ashley enjoys watching independent films, tackling a new recipe in the kitchen and reading a good book.
