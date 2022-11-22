Geoffrey Kasselman, keynote speaker at BizTimes CRE conference, answers your questions

Geoffrey Kasselman, the keynote speaker at the 2022 BizTimes Commercial Real Estate and Development Conference, joins BizTimes editor Andrew Weiland to answer audience questions from the event. Whether you attended or not, the episode is full of insights into how technology will shape commercial real estate going forward.

Kasselman and Weiland discuss how AI, new forms of transportation and microgrids could alter both buildings and consumer expectations. They discuss how blockchain could impact offices like the Register of Deeds and title companies; how the Upper Midwest is positioned to navigate climate change and many more topics.

To see more from the event, visit biztimes.com/creconference