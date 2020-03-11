Geneva Supply founders named SBA’s Wisconsin Small Businesspersons of the Year

Mark Becker and Jeff Peterson, the founders of Delavan-based Geneva Supply Inc., have been named the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Wisconsin Small Businesspersons of the Year.

They and winners from all 50 states and from U.S. territories will be honored at a ceremony in Washington, D.C. on May 3-4. Becker and Peterson are also candidates for the 2020 National Small Businesspersons of the Year award.

The SBA will also celebrate Geneva Supply and Wisconsin’s other SBA award winners at the SCORE/SBA Wisconsin Small Business Awards Breakfast, on Friday, May 8, 2020, from 7 to 9:45 a.m. at the Milwaukee Marriott West hotel in Pewaukee, during National Small Business Week.

Geneva Supply provides Amazon strategy and fulfillment for businesses. The company has a network of warehouses, digital marketing experts and data-driven brand management services to assist its clients. In addition to its Delavan headquarters, the company has facilities in South Carolina and Arizona and plans to add facilities in Allenton, Pennsylvania; Seattle; Denver and Frankfurt, Germany

Last year the company was named the fastest-growing company of the Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce’s Council of Small Business Executives Future 50 Award winners.

In information provided for the Future 50 Award review, the company said its 2019 revenues were expected to be $99 million. The company was also a 2018 Future 50 Award winner, and said its revenues that year were expected to be $75 million.

Geneva Supply was also listed on Entrepreneur magazine’s 2019 Entrepreneur 360 list.