Geneva Supply named fastest growing company of 2019 Future 50

Delavan-based Amazon strategy and fulfillment company Geneva Supply Inc. was named the fastest growing company of the Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce and its Council of Small Business Executives 2019 class of Future 50 companies.

Established in 1988, the annual Future 50 program recognizes the fastest-growing companies in southeastern Wisconsin. The list, created using a proprietary financial analysis formula, includes independently-owned companies headquartered in the seven-county Milwaukee region that demonstrate significant growth in both revenue and employment over the past three years. As part of the application process, companies must submit financial data that is then verified and analyzed. A company can win a Future 50 award up to three times.

The awards were presented at a luncheon event on Friday at the Italian Community Center in Milwaukee.

Founded in 2009, Geneva Supply provides Amazon strategy and fulfillment for every area of business. The company has a network of warehouses, digital marketing experts and data-driven brand management services to assist its clients. The company anticipates revenue of $99 million this year.

Here’s the list of the Fastest 5 companies, announced at the Future 50 event as the fastest growing companies of the group (including company name, headquarters and anticipated 2019 revenue, if disclosed in information submitted to BizTimes):