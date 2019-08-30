Geneva National’s new on-course lodging targets May 2020 opening

The project, set to open in May 2020, includes 32 custom-designed suites divided between two structures.

One 16-unit building will be built into the bluff adjacent to the clubhouse, overlooking the 18th fairway and green of the Gary Player course. The second 16-unit building will sit adjacent to the six-villa Inns at Geneva National, said Barbara Karabas, director of marketing at Paloma Resort Properties.

Ranging in size from 630 to 850 square feet, suites will feature what’s described as “luxurious residential-style interiors” with large windows, fireplaces, central lounge areas and private terraces.

San Diego-based Altevers Associates is heading the project’s design, which is intended to showcase golf course and lake views.

“A getaway to Geneva National Resort & Club conveys the ultimate in Lake Country hospitality and legendary golf,” said Garth Chambers, president of Paloma Resort Properties and owner of Geneva National Resort & Club. “Our goal in introducing these new accommodations is to elevate the overall experience with a five-star stay at our premier golf resort. We look forward to welcoming guests to enjoy our interpretation of this new level of style, comfort and service.”

Work quietly began last week to clear trees, signage and shrubbery and to level the ground for construction, said Karabas.

“We opted to forgo a groundbreaking ceremony as we were hosting the Wisconsin State Open last week,” she said.

That Wisconsin PGA tournament took place Aug. 19 to Aug. 21, attracting about 200 of the state’s top professional and amateur golfers.

The Gary Player-designed course is one of three courses at the 54-hole Geneva National. Its other two are designed by and named after golf legends Arnold Palmer and Lee Trevino.