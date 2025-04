A 7,600-square-foot home on Geneva Lake was sold recently for $8.1 million, according to state property records.

The home, located on a 1.5-acre property in Williams Bay, was built in 2012. It has six bedrooms, seven bathrooms and a four-car garage, according to real estate listings.

According to state real estate records, the home was sold by Mark Tresnowski, co-founder of Chicago investment firm Orchard Investment Partners to Robert and Debra Forbis of Naples, Florida.