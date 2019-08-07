Geneva Lake home sold for $4.6 million

A home along the north side of Geneva Lake, just east of Williams Bay, has been sold for $4.6 million, according to state records. The real estate transfer was valued at $4.4 million and the deal included $200,000 in “personal property value excluded from total value,” according to the state record.

The home is located on North Lake Shore Drive in the Town of Linn. Built in 2002, it totals more than 8,200 square feet and has 8 bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms, according to a real estate listing.

The property has 79 feet of lake frontage and a boathouse, according to the real estate listing.

It was sold by Gregory Baird of Hinsdale, Illinois, to Arlington Heights, Illinois-based TAP Lake Geneva LLC, according to state records.

