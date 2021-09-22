Generac unveils new generator, other clean energy technologies

By
Brandon Anderegg
-
Generac's PWRgenerator. Photo courtesy of Generac.
Generac Power Systems unveiled a slew of new products Tuesday including a generator and other clean energy technologies related to its PWRcell Energy storage system. The new DC generator, called PWRgenerator, is designed to recharge…

Want to Read More?

Paid BizTimes subscribers get unlimited access to all Insider content and much more. Learn more in our Insider FAQ.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Or click here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article.

Get our email updates

Brandon Anderegg
http://biztimes.com
Brandon covers startups, technology, manufacturing. He previously worked as a general assignment and court reporter for The Freeman in Waukesha. Brandon graduated from UW-Milwaukee’s journalism, advertising and media studies program with an emphasis in journalism. He enjoys live music, playing guitar and loves to hacky sack.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display