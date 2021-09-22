Generac unveils new generator, other clean energy technologies

Generac Power Systems unveiled a slew of new products Tuesday including a generator and other clean energy technologies related to its PWRcell Energy storage system. The new DC generator, called PWRgenerator, is designed to recharge…

Generac Power Systems unveiled a slew of new products Tuesday including a generator and other clean energy technologies related to its PWRcell Energy storage system. The new DC generator, called PWRgenerator, is designed to recharge Generac’s PWRcell Battery, a battery storage solution that uses solar to provide backup power during power outage events. Solar panels provide power to the home during the day while excess energy is used to charge the PWRcell battery. At night, the battery discharges and if it reaches 30% state of charge, PWRgenerator will kick on and fully charge the battery in one hour. PWRgenerator connects to the PWRcell inverter creating a residential nano-grid and allowing the home to be fully energy independent, according to the company. The new generator is also “Smart Grid Ready,” meaning customers who are enrolled in virtual power plant programs can sell power back to the grid to offset their energy costs. Generac also launched a new app-controlled load management system for its PWRcell Energy storage system that automatically controls and sequences which circuits and appliances receive power when a home is disconnected from the grid. Using the app, a customer can use their phone or tablet to toggle on and off any circuit in their home, according to the company. “In a power outage, every bit of battery power is important,” Generac Energy Technology president Russ Minick said in a statement. “PWRmanager makes choices about how and when appliances get power on your behalf so that you have the best outage experience possible and do not have to compromise on comfort or lifestyle.” Generac also entered the microinverter industry with the launch of its new product line PWRmicro, which includes a 2:1 dual-module 720-watt microinverter and a 1:1 single-module microinverter for solar panels. These new microinverters are compatible with each other while the 2:1 microinverter allows installers to install half the number of devices to control the same size solar panel array, according to the company, “Generac is building a supermarket of solar technology, expanding our product line to give installers all the tools necessary to build the right system for their customers,” Minick said in a statement. All three products will either become available for purchase or order in 2022.