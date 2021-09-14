Generac to manufacture microgrid solutions in Oshkosh under new development agreement

Generac Power Systems, Inc. has entered a 5-year development agreement with Texas-based Enchanted Rock to build and supply its advanced natural gas generators and control systems, the Town of Genesee-based company announced today. Under the…

Generac Power Systems, Inc. has entered a 5-year development agreement with Texas-based Enchanted Rock to build and supply its advanced natural gas generators and control systems, the Town of Genesee-based company announced today. Under the agreement, Generac will produce Enchanted Rock’s microgrid solutions at its facility in Oshkosh. Microgrid solutions manufactured through the partnership will be based on Generac’s rich-burn gaseous engine technology and control systems from recently acquired Deep Sea Electronics . DSE control systems offer quick-start, utility-grade backup power in a cleaner format compared to traditional diesel generator solutions, according to Generac. The new product will be used in a variety of microgrid applications and will be monitored and maintained by Enchanted Rock . “Natural gas-fueled generators provide a reliable and cleaner source of power that ideally fits this business model,” Generac global industrial solutions director Corey Honl said in a statement. “By leveraging and integrating Generac’s expertise into Enchanted Rock’s generator design, we can deliver the most reliable, robust, and flexible product for use in a large array of applications.” Enchanted Rock designs, builds, operates and maintains dual purpose and low emissions microgrids that provide commercial, industrial and government customers with reliable backup power. Its systems also supply electric grid operators with grid stability services that accelerate wind and solar adoption, according to the company. "As we continue to grow with our direct customers and utility partners across new geographies, expanding our supply chain with a market leader such as Generac helps us in our goal to meet our quality, price, and performance standards,” Enchanted Rock chief technology officer Ian Blakely said in a statement.