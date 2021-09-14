Generac to manufacture microgrid solutions in Oshkosh under new development agreement

Generac's headquarters in the Town of Genesee
Generac Power Systems, Inc. has entered a 5-year development agreement with Texas-based Enchanted Rock to build and supply its advanced natural gas generators and control systems, the Town of Genesee-based company announced today. Under the…

Brandon Anderegg
Brandon covers startups, technology, manufacturing. He previously worked as a general assignment and court reporter for The Freeman in Waukesha. Brandon graduated from UW-Milwaukee’s journalism, advertising and media studies program with an emphasis in journalism. He enjoys live music, playing guitar and loves to hacky sack.

