Generac makes minority investment in Colorado software company

Town of Genesee-based Generac Holdings Inc. has made a strategic minority investment in Boulder, Colorado-based Rolling Energy Resources. RER provides electric vehicle load management software that is often used by utilities and electric vehicle owners to monitor and control charging.
Generac did not disclose how much money it invested in RER. The transaction closed on March 3.
“We have worked closely with the RER team commercially over the past 12 months on several projects that support local grid reliability and are excited to deepen our relationship,” said James Carr,president of Generac Grid Services. “Monitoring and controlling EVs with RER’s leading telematics platform, alongside our existing integrations with smart EV chargers and Geotab, truly distinguishes Generac’s offerings by supporting the broadest range of vehicle and program types.”
RER and Generac Grid Services are working together to provide utilities and consumers with EV load management solutions for charge monitoring, behavioral demand response, and automated smart charging through direct-to-vehicle communications.
“As customers adopt EVs at unprecedented rates, utilities need innovative and secure ways to manage EV charging’s demand on the distribution grid,” said Scott Dimetrosky, co-founder and chief executive officer of RER. “We’re excited to deepen our relationship with Generac to deliver secure, reliable, data and control solutions that enable grid operators to effectively monitor and control EV load, all while rewarding customers for charging responsibly.”
Earlier this year, Generac also announced it had created its first EV charging system for residential customers, which will become available in the second half of the year.
Following Generac’s investment, a member of the company’s executive leadership team will join RER’s board.