Generac makes minority investment in Colorado software company

By
-

Town of Genesee-based Generac Holdings Inc. has made a strategic minority investment in Boulder, Colorado-based Rolling Energy Resources. RER provides electric vehicle load management software that is often used by utilities and electric vehicle owners to monitor and control charging. Generac did not disclose how much money it invested in RER. The transaction closed on March

Ashley Smart
Ashley covers startups, technology and manufacturing for BizTimes. She was previously the managing editor of the News Graphic and Washington County Daily News. In past reporting roles, covering education at The Waukesha Freeman, she received several WNA awards. She is a UWM graduate. In her free time, Ashley enjoys watching independent films, tackling a new recipe in the kitchen and reading a good book.

