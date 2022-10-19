Generac cuts its guidance for the year by $560 million but says customer demand is still strong

By
Arthur Thomas
-
Generac Holdings Inc. has cut its full year guidance for 2022 by roughly $560 million as its production of home standby generators has outpaced installation capacity. The Town of Genesee-based company is still forecasting a…

Arthur Thomas
Arthur covers banking and finance and the economy at BizTimes while also leading special projects as an associate editor. He also spent five years covering manufacturing at BizTimes. He previously was managing editor at The Waukesha Freeman. He is a graduate of Carroll University and did graduate coursework at Marquette. A native of southeastern Wisconsin, he is also a nationally certified gymnastics judge and enjoys golf on the weekends.

