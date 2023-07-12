gener8tor unveils second cohort for Kenosha accelerator

Wisconsin startup accelerator gener8tor
, along with the City of Kenosha, announced this week the latest cohort of companies that will participate in the city’s second gBETA program.
gBETA is a free, seven-week accelerator that works with local, early-stage startups so they can gain early customer traction for their product or idea. The program also helps startups establish metrics to become competitive applicants for full-time, equity-based accelerators or seed investment.
The City of Kenosha was awarded a $990,000 Workforce Innovation Grant in 2021
to launch its own gBETA program. The funding was earmarked to support the costs of running the program for three years.
“The City of Kenosha sees incredible value in building and supporting an ecosystem where innovators in these fast-moving and high-tech industries can thrive,” said Tim Casey
, Kenosha's director of city development. “We are looking forward to working with gener8tor and these impressive companies to help them establish, grow and thrive in Kenosha."
The latest cohort includes:
- Kenosha-based VocaTone Studio: The startup is working on the next generation of voice synthesizer AI software.
- Milwaukee-based PortfolioBay: The company’s software helps self-managing real estate investors find profitable deals, track key financial metrics and streamline daily operations.
- Milwaukee-based Liiv: Liiv offers fully furnished apartments for short- and long-term stays, providing flexibility to the rental experience.
- Racine-based Houstr: The startup enables AirBNB, VRBO and boutique hotel owners to place products in front of consumers to create brand awareness and drive sales. The company has also been backed by Milwaukee venture capital firm Gateway Capital.
- Kenosha-based FreeStyle Peppers: FreeStyle Peppers uses a unique blend of four simple, clean ingredients to provide an alternative or complement to traditional condiments, sauces, and seasonings.
gener8tor recruited startups locally for the gBETA program in an effort to support homegrown companies while also attracting startups to relocate to Kenosha.
At the end of the gBETA program, the startup founders will pitch their companies to investors and the public at a showcase in Kenosha. A date for the showcase will be announced in the near future.
“We’re thrilled to partner with the City of Kenosha to bring these programs to life and bolster the technology and sustainability industries in Kenosha,” said Lauren Usher
, gBETA vice president. “We’ve seen the incredible economic impact of the gBETA program in other parts of the country, and we’re excited to bring that same impact to Kenosha.”