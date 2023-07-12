gener8tor unveils second cohort for Kenosha accelerator

Greetings from Kenosha.

Wisconsin startup accelerator gener8tor, along with the City of Kenosha, announced this week the latest cohort of companies that will participate in the city’s second gBETA program. gBETA is a free, seven-week accelerator that works with local, early-stage startups so they can gain early customer traction for their product or idea. The program also helps

Ashley Smart
Ashley covers startups, technology and manufacturing for BizTimes. She was previously the managing editor of the News Graphic and Washington County Daily News. In past reporting roles, covering education at The Waukesha Freeman, she received several WNA awards. She is a UWM graduate. In her free time, Ashley enjoys watching independent films, tackling a new recipe in the kitchen and reading a good book.

