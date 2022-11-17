Racine startup Houstr receives funding from Gateway Capital

By
Ashley Smart
-
Nick Koenen

A Racine startup that seeks to make short-term rentals a real-life marketplace has now been backed by Milwaukee-based venture capital firm Gateway Capital. Houstr, which received $300,000 in funding, enables AirBNB, VRBO and boutique hotel owners to place products in front of consumers to create brand awareness and drive sales. “Travelers need to sleep, eat,

Want to Read the Entire Article?

Become a BizTimes Insider to get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Sign up for BizTimes Daily Alerts

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

Ashley Smart
Ashley covers startups, technology and manufacturing for BizTimes. She was previously the managing editor of the News Graphic and Washington County Daily News. In past reporting roles, covering education at The Waukesha Freeman, she received several WNA awards. She is a UWM graduate. In her free time, Ashley enjoys watching independent films, tackling a new recipe in the kitchen and reading a good book.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR