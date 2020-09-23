Gener8tor to launch new OnRamp conference with entertainment industry focus

Milwaukee-based gener8tor will launch its first Entertainment Conference on Thursday, Nov. 12, the startup accelerator’s latest addition to its OnRamp Conference series.

OnRamp Entertainment is expected to draw 300 participants for the conference, which gives startups access to one-on-one pitch meetings with key global entertainment corporations and venture capital firms.

The conference will highlight innovations disrupting the entertainment industry, spotlight industry leaders who make these innovations possible and forecast how new technologies and business models will transform the sector, according to a press release.

Specifically, the conference focuses on innovation within the entertainment industry, including music, radio, film, gaming and the arts.

The two-day event will feature one-on-one meetings between startups, corporations, and venture capitalists in the entertainment industry. The conference includes “Innovation as a Function of Creativity,” a panel discussion featuring Fernando Garibay of The Garibay Center, Kristina Serafim of Verizon Ventures and Max Fergus of LÜM.

OnRamp Entertainment will also have a showcase event featuring performances from Detroit-based artists who participated in the Motown Musician Accelerator, as well as pitches from the five nationally sourced startups who participated in the 2020 gBETA Musictech program.

“gener8tor is thrilled to amplify entertainment tech through our highly-anticipated OnRamp Entertainment Conference, OnRamp Entertainment Conference lead organizer Patty Newby said in a statement. “This event will facilitate game-changing connections between key stakeholders, thought leaders and startups disrupting the entertainment space.’

OnRamp Conference Series are networking and pitch events that startup accelerator gener8tor LLC has been organizing since 2013 to connect entrepreneurs at various stages of growth with late-stage investors and high-level corporate leaders.

At the events, selected startups are matched based on mutual interest with participating investors or corporate leaders and given the chance to make pitches to secure investments, do business and forge partnerships.