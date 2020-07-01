GE Healthcare to lay off 123 employees in Wauwatosa

Insider OnlyIndustriesTechnologyGE Healthcare to lay off 123 employees in WauwatosaCompany to relocate support operationsBy Brandon Anderegg - Jul 1, 2020 12:11 pmShareEmail Facebook Twitter Linkedin GE Healthcare GE Healthcare is relocating its “USCAN” support functions from Wauwatosa and in the process, laying off 123 employees, the company notified state officials Tuesday. The company’s USCAN or U.S. and Canadian region support functions are…Want to Read More?Paid BizTimes subscribers get unlimited access to all Insider content and much more. Learn more in our Insider FAQ.Become an Insider NowAlready an Insider? Log In BizTimes DailyMorning HeadlinesPeopleManufacturingNonprofitReal EstateSaturday Top 10 SubscribeGet our email updates