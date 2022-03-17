Gannett closure of West Milwaukee production facility will cost 181 employees their jobs

By
Ashley Smart
-
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel production facility in West Milwaukee.
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel production facility in West Milwaukee.

Gannett’s decision to close their newspaper production facility at 4101 W. Burnham St. in West Milwaukee will leave 181 employees without a job, according to a WARN notice from the company sent March 14.

The WARN notice states all employees were notified of the layoffs on the same day. Their last day of work is scheduled for May 15.

According to a March 14 Milwaukee Journal Sentinel article, all the newspapers printed at the facility in West Milwaukee will now be printed at a plant at the Peoria Journal Star in Illinois.

Three of the 181 affected employees are expected to continue working until July 15 for the purposes of assisting with the transition.

In 2003, Gannett opened the $112 million, 448,750-square-foot West Milwaukee print production center with three presses.

Sign up for BizTimes Daily Alerts

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

Ashley Smart
Ashley covers startups, technology and manufacturing for BizTimes. She was previously the managing editor of the News Graphic and Washington County Daily News. In past reporting roles, covering education at The Waukesha Freeman, she received several WNA awards. She is a UWM graduate. In her free time, Ashley enjoys watching independent films, tackling a new recipe in the kitchen and reading a good book.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display