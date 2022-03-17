Gannett closure of West Milwaukee production facility will cost 181 employees their jobs

Gannett’s decision to close their newspaper production facility at 4101 W. Burnham St. in West Milwaukee will leave 181 employees without a job, according to a WARN notice from the company sent March 14.

The WARN notice states all employees were notified of the layoffs on the same day. Their last day of work is scheduled for May 15.

According to a March 14 Milwaukee Journal Sentinel article, all the newspapers printed at the facility in West Milwaukee will now be printed at a plant at the Peoria Journal Star in Illinois.

Three of the 181 affected employees are expected to continue working until July 15 for the purposes of assisting with the transition.

In 2003, Gannett opened the $112 million, 448,750-square-foot West Milwaukee print production center with three presses.