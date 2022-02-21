Gale Klappa joins ‘Project Pitch It’ moguls for season six

A group of 24 Wisconsin entrepreneurs will seek to bring their business dreams to fruition as they take part in the new season of “Project Pitch It,” premiering on WISN-TV Channel 12 on March 19 and March 20.

This year’s moguls include past contestant and entrepreneur Joanne Sabir, attorney David Gruber, former owner of Empire Level Manufacturing Peggy Ann, and WEC Energy Group executive chairman Gale Klappa. Klappa is this season’s newest mogul. In addition to his role with WEC Energy Group, he is also a board members for Associated Banc-Corp and Badger Meter Inc.

Host/mogul Jerry Jendusa is also returning for season six.

“We’re thrilled that we have been asked to return for season six,” said Bev Greenberg, executive producer for Project Pitch It.

In each episode of Project Pitch It, three entrepreneurs share their unique innovations and tell the story of their business for the chance to earn weekly awards valued at more than $40,000 in cash and in-kind contributions. Each contestant receives some sort of award for participating. This season’s awards include:

Project Pitch It Cash Award

$10,000 cash award for startups looking to scale.

The Jendusa/ UWM Lubar Entrepreneurship Center Award

Offers workshops, programming and support services including investment guidance and mentoring from UW-Milwaukee’s Lubar Entrepreneurship Center plus $5,000

AmFam/We Energies Award

The AmFam/We Energies Award will include $1,500 and mentoring from a We Energies leader to support all aspects of the business, including marketing, IT, human resources, and finance.

Throughout the show’s five completed seasons, 114 entrepreneurs have pitched their ideas to the moguls – including 13 kids. A 2021 impact study shows that 90% of all entrepreneurs who have been on the show are still in business and 61% of all participants are classified as minority or woman-owned. Just over 12% of all participants are identified as disadvantaged, veteran-owned or LGBTQ(+)-owned.

“Project Pitch It” airs Saturdays at 10:35 p.m. and Sundays at 11:30 a.m. in Milwaukee and southeastern Wisconsin on WISN-TV Channel 12. BizTimes Milwaukee is a media partner for Project Pitch It.