Funky Fresh Spring Rolls return to grocery stores

Funky Fresh Spring Rolls
, a Milwaukee startup business launched by entrepreneur TrueMan McGee
and later acquired by the parent company of Palermo’s Pizza
, has returned to grocery store shelves.
McGee launched Funky Fresh Spring Rolls in 2013. A majority of the business was acquired by Milwaukee-based Palermo Villa, Inc. in 2022
. At the time of the acquisition, Palermo’s said it would work with Funky Fresh Spring Rolls to expand distribution and the availability of the products.
After taking a step back from a 150-store test market in 2023, the Funky Fresh team has been working to refine product lines and packaging based on consumer feedback from the in-market testing, according to a news release.
TrueMan McGee
TrueMan McGee[/caption]
Funky Fresh Spring Rolls returned to grocery stores this week at Outpost Natural Foods
. Funky Fresh Spring rolls will be available in the frozen aisles in four flavors – Sweet Potato & Black Bean, Buffalo Chicken, Chicken Club, and Chicken + Broccoli Mushroom.
Funky Fresh products will be available at Sendik’s
and Woodman’s
starting on October 1.
“Our team has taken the time to carefully analyze feedback and make necessary adjustments to ensure our product meets the highest standards of taste and quality.” said McGee. “We invite everyone to enjoy our new and improved rolls, which continue to embody the vibrant, funky flavors that have made us a favorite among our 'Funky Fresh Nation.’ Come ‘Get Your Roll On.’”
Leaders from Palermo's and McGee discussed their deal at length during the 2023 M&A Forum
. See the full conversation: