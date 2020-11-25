Frontier Title & Closing Services opens Racine-area office in response to real estate market “upsurge”

Hartland-based Frontier Title & Closing Services says it is opening its an office in the Racine-Kenosha area due to an “upsurge in real estate activity” in that area.

Frontier recently opened an office at 6233 Durand Ave., Mount Pleasant. This was in response to the growing market, particularly in the new-construction residential market, according to a news release.

“This area is staged for some pretty aggressive growth over the next few years,” Trey Dittmann, president and owner of Frontier, said in a statement.

Dittmann said the activity is particularly due to the completion of the I-94 North-South freeway expansion project, construction of new feeder highways and job growth fueled by companies like Foxconn, Amazon and Uline.

“We feel that our title company is well placed in a market like this,” he said. “And we’re really looking forward to growing with the community down here.”

Other general factors contributing to a busy real estate market include low interest rates and low residential inventories, Dittmann said.

Frontier provides title, closing and other services to residential and commercial developers, builders, real estate professionals, attorneys and lenders. It now has offices in Hartland, Johnson Creek, Mount Pleasant and Milwaukee.