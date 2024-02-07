Frontier Airlines adds service from Milwaukee to Philadelphia

Frontier Airlines will begin direct service between Milwaukee and Philadelphia with three flights per week beginning in May, according to an announcement today from Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport.

The flights will operate on Sundays, Tuesday and Thursdays on Airbus A320 aircraft.

“Today’s announcement from Frontier provides another option for Milwaukee travelers to enjoy Philadelphia’s rich history,” Mitchell International airport director Brian Dranzik said. “From Independence Hall where the Declaration of Independence and U.S. Constitution were signed, to the famous Philly cheesesteak restaurants, there’s something for everyone in Philadelphia.”

Frontier is offering $19 introductory fares for the Milwaukee to Philadelphia service.

“We are excited to bring another ultra-low fare flight option to Milwaukee with new service to Philadelphia,” said Josh Flyr, vice president of network and operations design at Frontier. “As we continue to grow, we look forward to further expanding the availability of convenient, affordable air travel choices for those in the greater Milwaukee metro.”

American Airlines is currently the only airline offering direct service from Milwaukee to Philadelphia, according to Mitchell International’s website.

With today’s announcement, Frontier will offer nonstop flights to six destinations from Milwaukee, including Denver, Fort Myers, Las Vegas, and Orlando.

Last month, Frontier also announced new nonstop service from Milwaukee to Raleigh-Durham beginning May 16.

Passenger traffic at Mitchell International was up 10.6% in 2023 and exceeded 6 million travelers for the first time since before the COVID-19 pandemic.