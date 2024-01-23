Frontier adds flights from MKE to North Carolina

By
-
Milwaukee Mitchell airport.

Frontier Airlines plans to add nonstop flights from Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport to Raleigh-Durham International Airport on three days per week starting May 16.

The flights will operate Sundays, Tuesday and Thursdays on an Airbus A320 aircraft.

“More nonstop routes mean more choices for Milwaukee-area travelers, and more reasons to fly from MKE,” said Brian Dranzik, airport director at Mitchell. “This new flight option, along with Frontier’s low fares, makes travel even more convenient from Milwaukee.”

Fares will start at $19.

Frontier also offers flights from Milwaukee to Denver, Fort Myers, Las Vegas and Orlando.

Sign up for BizTimes Daily Alerts

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

Arthur Thomas
Arthur covers banking and finance and the economy at BizTimes while also leading special projects as an associate editor. He also spent five years covering manufacturing at BizTimes. He previously was managing editor at The Waukesha Freeman. He is a graduate of Carroll University and did graduate coursework at Marquette. A native of southeastern Wisconsin, he is also a nationally certified gymnastics judge and enjoys golf on the weekends.
Linkedin Mail Twitter

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display