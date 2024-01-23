Frontier adds flights from MKE to North Carolina

Frontier Airlines plans to add nonstop flights from Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport to Raleigh-Durham International Airport on three days per week starting May 16.

The flights will operate Sundays, Tuesday and Thursdays on an Airbus A320 aircraft.

“More nonstop routes mean more choices for Milwaukee-area travelers, and more reasons to fly from MKE,” said Brian Dranzik, airport director at Mitchell. “This new flight option, along with Frontier’s low fares, makes travel even more convenient from Milwaukee.”

Fares will start at $19.

Frontier also offers flights from Milwaukee to Denver, Fort Myers, Las Vegas and Orlando.