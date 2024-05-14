Logout
Health Care

Froedtert & MCW to open clinic on East Side in early 2025

Cara Spoto
The former Kopmeier Motor Co. building at 2071 N. Summit Ave. on Milwaukee's East Side could soon be home to a new Froedtert & MCW clinic. (Photo courtesy of Google Street View)
Learn more about:
Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin
Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin (MCW) plans to open a clinic at 2071 N. Summit Ave., on Milwaukee’s East Side, health network officials have announced. The clinic, which sits just southeast of Prospect Avenue near Lafayette Place, will occupy 11,000 square feet of the building, and is slated to open in early 2025.

