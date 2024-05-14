Froedtert & MCW to open clinic on East Side in early 2025

Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin (MCW)
plans to open a clinic at 2071 N. Summit Ave., on Milwaukee’s East Side, health network officials have announced.
The clinic, which sits just southeast of Prospect Avenue near Lafayette Place, will occupy 11,000 square feet of the building, and is slated to open in early 2025.
Featuring 13 exam rooms and an on-site laboratory, the new clinic will provide additional primary care and obstetrics and gynecology (OB/GYN) care for those on Milwaukee’s East Side.
“The Lafayette Clinic will help more people on Milwaukee’s East Side connect with the high-quality primary and OB/GYN care services they need,” said Amy Miller, chief medical officer, Froedtert & MCW Community Physicians. “With the Shorewood Clinic opening in June
, we’re thrilled for another opportunity to partner with residents of Milwaukee to help advance their health.”
The Froedtert & MCW health network currently includes 10 hospital locations and more than 45 health centers and clinics. The network also includes Froedtert Bluemound Rehabilitation Hospital, Froedtert Holy Family Memorial Hospital, Froedtert Menomonee Falls Hospital, Froedtert West Bend Hospital and Froedtert Community Hospital with locations in Mequon, New Berlin, Oak Creek and Pewaukee.
The Froedtert & Medical College Shorewood clinic will be a 7,000-square-foot primary care clinic located at 1901 E. Capitol Drive. It will include 13 exam rooms and an on-site laboratory. The building was previously home to an Ascension Wisconsin clinic. That clinic closed in 2019, after Ascension moved physicians and staff to a new space in the former Sendik’s building at 4027 N. Oakland Ave.