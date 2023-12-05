Froedtert & Medical College to open Shorewood clinic

The Froedtert & Medical College of Wisconsin health network today announced plans to open a new clinic in Shorewood.

The 7,000-square-foot primary care clinic is slated to open this summer in an existing building at 1901 E. Capitol Drive, pending village approvals. It will include 13 exam rooms and an on-site laboratory.

The building was previously home to an Ascension Wisconsin clinic. That clinic closed in 2019, after Ascension moved physicians and staff to a new space in the former Sendik’s building at 4027 N. Oakland Ave.

In a press release issued Tuesday, Froedtert & MCW health network officials said they selected the new location to expand the number of access points for care in the region, adding a convenient option for Milwaukee’s East Side and North Shore residents.

“As part of the Froedtert & MCW health network, our newest clinic in Shorewood supports our mission to increase access to academic medicine for our community, providing patients with excellence in care at the right place, at the right time,” said Amy Miller, chief medical officer, Froedtert & MCW Community Physicians.

The Froedtert & MCW health network, which includes 10 hospital locations, has more than 2,300 physicians and more than 45 health centers and clinics.