Froedtert & MCW to begin converting former Heart Hospital into rehab hospital

By
Lauren Anderson
-
The former Wisconsin Heart Hospital in Wauwatosa.
The former Wisconsin Heart Hospital in Wauwatosa.
The Froedtert & Medical College of Wisconsin health network plans to start construction this summer to convert the former Wisconsin Heart Hospital building into a specialized physical rehabilitation hospital and medical office building. Froedtert Health…

Want to Read More?

Paid BizTimes subscribers get unlimited access to all Insider content and much more. Learn more in our Insider FAQ.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Or click here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article.

Get our email updates

Lauren Anderson
Lauren Anderson covers health care, nonprofits and education for BizTimes. Lauren previously reported on education for the Waukesha Freeman. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where she studied journalism. In her free time, Lauren enjoys hiking, kayaking, and seeing live music.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display