Froedtert & MCW planning new clinic on Milwaukee’s near south side

The Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin
health network plans to open a new primary care clinic on Milwaukee's near south side. The clinic is planned for a former CVS store, located at the intersection of West Historic Mitchell Street and West Forest Home Avenue, and is slated to open in late June 2023, according to plans submitted to the Milwaukee Historic Preservation Commission
. The one-story, 16,500-square-foot building at 1316 W. Forest Home Ave. is owned by El Rey Properties LLC, an affiliate of the Milwaukee-based Hispanic grocery store chain
. Froedtert & MCW would occupy 75% of the building, and a "bank tenant" would take over the remaining 2,420 square feet on the southeast side, according to drawings. The clinic would house a Physician Residency Training Program. Froedtert has hired Milwaukee-based Eppstein Uhen Architects
to design the interior buildout, which would include 16 exam rooms; 10 office spaces; two central care team spaces; two doctor/resident training rooms; a behavioral health consultant room; a lab and blood draw area; a multi-purpose conference and training room with capacity of up to 25 people; and a registration and waiting room. Plans for the building's exterior call for new windows and entryways. Because the building is located within the Mitchell Street Historic District, the project needs a Certificate of Appropriateness from the city's Historic Preservation Commission. The request will be considered at a public hearing on Oct. 10. Froedtert's new south side location would house 24 to 28 staff and residency students. Proposed operating hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 or 6 p.m. The site is located just a block away from a new Children’s Wisconsin
clinic at 1432 W. Forest Home Ave., which opened in June.
That facility replaced and expanded upon services that Children’s had previously provided in a space at the Sixteenth Street Community Health Center at 1032 S. Cesar E. Chavez Drive.