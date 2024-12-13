Froedtert Hospital names new president

Austin Reeder Austin Reeder has been selected to serve as the next president of Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa, effective Feb. 10. Reeder succeeds Eric Conley, who resigned earlier this year and now serves as executive vice president and president, acute and post-acute care, for Sentara Health in Virginia. Reeder is system

Austin Reeder has been selected to serve as the next president of Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa, effective Feb. 10. Reeder succeeds Eric Conley, who resigned earlier this year and now serves as executive vice president and president, acute and post-acute care, for Sentara Health in Virginia. Reeder is system vice president and chief operating officer for Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans. He formerly served as chief executive officer at Ochsner Medical Center-St. Charles Parish Hospital in Luling, Louisiana. He also went on to serve as vice president of hospital operations and patient throughput at Ochsner Medical Center-New Orleans. "Austin's experience leading operations and establishing external partnerships at a freestanding community hospital, managed community hospital and large academic destination medical center, have prepared him for leadership in a complex yet rewarding environment," said, president and CEO of Froedtert ThedaCare Health, in the news release. "We are confident that his proven track record of leading growth initiatives and expanding academic programs will greatly benefit the communities we are privileged to serve." Reeder has master's degrees in health administration and public health, epidemiology from Tulane University of Public Health and Tropical Medicine in New Orleans. He has a bachelor of science degree in microbiology from Auburn University in Alabama. "I am deeply honored to serve as the next president of Froedtert Hospital and look forward to building internal and external relationships that help create true value," Reeder said in the news release. "I'm most excited about applying a people-first approach in a purpose-driven culture that achieves continuous improvement through innovation and operational excellence."

