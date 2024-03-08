Froedtert Hospital president to resign

Andrew is the editor of BizTimes Milwaukee. He joined BizTimes in 2003, serving as managing editor and real estate reporter for 11 years. A University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate, he is a lifelong resident of the state. He lives in Muskego with his wife, Seng, their son, Zach, and their dog, Hokey. He is an avid sports fan and is a member of the Muskego Athletic Association board of directors.

Eric Conley, the south region president for Froedtert ThedaCare Health Inc. and the president of Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa, will resign effective mid-April, the organization announced Thursday. Conley will serve as executive vice president and president, acute and post-acute care, for Sentara Health in Hampton Roads, Virginia. “We are grateful to Eric for his years

, the south region president forand the president of Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa, will resign effective mid-April, the organization announced Thursday. Conley will serve as executive vice president and president, acute and post-acute care, for Sentara Health in Hampton Roads, Virginia. “We are grateful to Eric for his years of service to the greater-Milwaukee community,” said, CEO, Froedtert ThedaCare Health, Inc. “Under his leadership, we led a successful response to COVID-19, worked with community partners to establish a much-needed mental health emergency center and developed strategic efforts to optimize space and create additional capacity when and where needed.”, president of Froedtert West Bend Hospital and president of Froedtert ThedaCare’s Community Hospital Division, will serve as the interim president of Froedtert Hospital.