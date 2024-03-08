Froedtert Hospital president to resign

Eric Conley
, the south region president for Froedtert ThedaCare Health Inc.
and the president of Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa, will resign effective mid-April, the organization announced Thursday.
Conley will serve as executive vice president and president, acute and post-acute care, for Sentara Health in Hampton Roads, Virginia.
“We are grateful to Eric for his years of service to the greater-Milwaukee community,” said Cathy Jacobson
, CEO, Froedtert ThedaCare Health, Inc. “Under his leadership, we led a successful response to COVID-19, worked with community partners to establish a much-needed mental health emergency center and developed strategic efforts to optimize space and create additional capacity when and where needed.”
Allen Ericson
, president of Froedtert West Bend Hospital and president of Froedtert ThedaCare’s Community Hospital Division, will serve as the interim president of Froedtert Hospital.