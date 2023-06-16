Froedtert buys land south of Children’s Wisconsin Corporate Center for new parking structure

[caption id="attachment_571026" align="alignleft" width="300"] Children's Wisconsin Corporate Center[/caption]
Froedtert Health has purchased a 6.8-acre vacant parcel of land immediately south of Children’s Wisconsin Corporate Center, at 999 N. 92nd St. in Wauwatosa, with plans to build a parking structure.
Located on the Milwaukee Regional Medical Center campus, northwest of West Wisconsin Avenue and North 92nd Street. The entire parcel housing the corporate center building and accessory lots is roughly 41 acres. That land is mostly made up of parking lots and green space. It is essentially across the street from Froedtert Hospital.
State property transfer records indicate that Froedtert paid just over $1.2 million for the parcel.
A spokesperson said that the land would be used for future development of a parking structure, and that additional details about the project were not available. But documents from a Feb. 16 Wauwatosa Design Review Board meeting indicate that the health care planning is looking to construct a six-story, 2,393-stall parking garage.
That proposal, which got conceptual approval from the Design Review Board last summer, follows requests from Froedtert, the Medical College of Wisconsin, and Children's Wisconsin for new certified survey maps of parcels that intersect near North 92nd Street and West Doyne Avenue.
