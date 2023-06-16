Froedtert buys land south of Children’s Wisconsin Corporate Center for new parking structure

By
-
Froedtert Hospital, 9000 N. 92nd St. in Wauwatosa. (Cara Spoto/BizTimes)

Children’s Wisconsin Corporate Center Froedtert Health has purchased a 6.8-acre vacant parcel of land immediately south of Children’s Wisconsin Corporate Center, at 999 N. 92nd St. in Wauwatosa, with plans to build a parking structure. Located on the Milwaukee Regional Medical Center campus, northwest of West Wisconsin Avenue and North 92nd

Cara Spoto
Cara covers nonprofits, healthcare and education for BizTimes. Cara lives in Waukesha with her husband, a teenager, a toddler, a dog named Neutron, a bird named Potter, and a lizard named Peyoye. She loves music, food, and comedy, but not necessarily in that order.

