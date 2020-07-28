Fresh Thyme store in Menomonee Falls to close

The Fresh Thyme Farmers Market store in Menomonee Falls will close in less than a month.

Located in the Colonial Plaza shopping center at N89 W16849 Appleton Ave., the 29,000-square-foot grocery store will close on Aug. 21, according to a written statement from Fresh Thyme president Gerald Melville.

“All successful organizations continually review their performance and look for ways to improve,” Melville said in the statement. “After many months of intense focus and support of this store, we have made the decision to close it.”

Fresh Thyme will work with employees of the Menomonee Falls location and provide them other opportunities at one of its other area locations. It did not specify how many employees work at the Menomonee Falls store.

Fresh Thyme is a grocery chain headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois. It has stores locally in Brookfield, Greenfield, Kenosha and Milwaukee, according to its website.

The company began opening stores in Wisconsin in 2016, with its first location being at the North End development in downtown Milwaukee. The Menomonee Falls store opened about three years ago.

The portion of the Menomonee Falls shopping center that houses Fresh Thyme changed ownership in recent months. According to state records, a Waukesha investors’ group known as Miller Five LLC purchased the space for $5.45 million from an affiliate of Brookfield-based Somerstone LLC.

The 56,000-square-foot Colonial Plaza was originally built in the 1960s and was redeveloped in 2016. The Fresh Thyme space was newly constructed in place of a portion of the building that was razed.