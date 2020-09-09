Fresh Thyme reveals job losses from planned closure of Menomonee Falls store

Fresh Thyme Farmers Market recently notified state and local officials about the numbers of jobs that will be lost when the grocery retailer closes its Menomonee Falls store.

In a WARN (Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification) notice, Fresh Thyme said 56 people will lose their jobs when the store at N89 W16849 Appleton Ave. closes on Sept. 17.

The employees are not represented by a union.

Fresh Thyme first revealed plans to close the Menomonee Falls store in July.

“All successful organizations continually review their performance and look for ways to improve,” Fresh Thyme president Gerald Melville said in a statement in July. “After many months of intense focus and support of this store, we have made the decision to close it.”

Fresh Thyme is a grocery chain headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois. It has additional local stores in Brookfield, Greenfield, Kenosha and Milwaukee, according to its website.

The company began opening stores in Wisconsin in 2016, with its first location being at the North End development in downtown Milwaukee. The Menomonee Falls store opened about three years ago.

The portion of the Menomonee Falls shopping center that houses Fresh Thyme changed ownership in recent months. According to state records, a Waukesha investors’ group known as Miller Five LLC purchased the space for $5.45 million from an affiliate of Brookfield-based Somerstone LLC.

The 56,000-square-foot Colonial Plaza was originally built in the 1960s and was redeveloped in 2016. The Fresh Thyme space was newly constructed in place of a portion of the building that was razed.