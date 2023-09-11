Fresh Digs: SRH

Hunter covers commercial and residential real estate for BizTimes. He previously wrote for the Waukesha Freeman and Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. A recent graduate of UW-Milwaukee, with a degree in journalism and urban studies, he was news editor of the UWM Post. He has received awards from the Milwaukee Press Club and Wisconsin Newspaper Association. Hunter likes cooking, gardening and 2000s girly pop.

Owner: Wangard Partners Architect: HGA Architects Contractor: Findorff Costs: $450,000 Year Completed: 2023 In a sign of shifting workplace flexibility trends, at least one new office space in Milwaukee’s Walker’s Point neighborhood was recently designed for a growing company in the post-pandemic age. Milwaukee-based marketing firm SRH recently completed a buildout of nearly 6,800 square

Owner: Wangard Partners Architect: HGA Architects Contractor: Findorff Costs: $450,000 Year Completed: 2023

In a sign of shifting workplace flexibility trends, at least one new office space in Milwaukee’s Walker’s Point neighborhood was recently designed for a growing company in the post-pandemic age.

Milwaukee-based marketing firm SRH recently completed a buildout of nearly 6,800 square feet on the third floor of the Eagleknit Building, an adaptive reuse project at 507 S. 2nd St. The space is more than double the 2,700 square feet the company had been leasing for its previous office in the city’s Brewer’s Hill neighborhood.

SRH’s former office mainly consisted of one open room, which meant only one or two employees could be on client calls at one time. Now there’s enough space for six or seven simultaneous client calls.

In designing the layout of its new office, the SRH leadership team was intentional about including private spaces, like quiet rooms, for virtual meetings with remote coworkers or clients.

“That’s the functional side of it. There’s also the attraction side of it,” said Sam Hogerton, partner and executive creative director at SRH. “We wanted to have a place where creative people want to come and spend time, let their imaginations run wild.”

The building is the former Eagle Knitting Mills manufacturing plant that closed in 1991. SRH executives are planning on further decorating the space with local art that pays homage to the building’s previous life.

[gallery columns="1" size="full" td_select_gallery_slide="slide" ids="576055,576054,576052"]