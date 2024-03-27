Franklin-based Managecore acquired by Illinois-based IT services firm

Franklin-based Managecore
, an information technology company, has been acquired by Westchester, Illinois-based Protera Technologies
for an undisclosed price.
Protera is a global provider of systems, applications, and products in data processing (SAP) and cloud managed services.
Managecore specializes in managing SAP systems, a core application for businesses that controls things such as logistics, human resources and manufacturing processes, but also offers a range of other services. Among them: cloud hosting services, SAP HANA, disaster recovery services, IT managed services and SAP consulting project services.
“Joining forces with Protera opens up a new horizon of opportunities for our clients, including access to global support teams and an expanded services portfolio," said Frank Powell
, president and partner at Managecore. "Together, I am confident we can deliver even greater value to clients and I look forward to working with Mike (BeDell) and team to continue building the combined business.”
Protera said its acquisition of Managecore deepens its expertise in Google Cloud Platform and builds on its expertise in SAP. Managecore was among the earliest Google Cloud Platform partners to specialize in SAP and one of the first SAP partners to release a companion solution for RISE with SAP.
“The acquisition of Managecore reflects our strong commitment to SAP and their promotion of RISE with SAP globally," said Mike BeDell
, chief executive officer at Protera. "Protera’s advanced Cloud Managed Services will now offer an even wider range of hyperscaler choices for our clients. Managecore brings an impressive level of capacity and capability to our already robust SAP practice. We look forward to having Frank Powell, Nick Miletich, and the rest of Managecore team join Protera.”
Managecore made the Inc. 5000 list in both 2023 and 2022. The company was also named a winner at the 2023 Wisconsin Innovation Awards.