FPM Heat Treating to close Milwaukee plant

Elk Grove Village, Illinois-based FPM Heat Treating plans to close its facility at 11200 W. Heather Ave. in Milwaukee, putting 27 employees out of a job.

FPM said it will cease production operations at the plant between April 1 and April 15, and will permanently close the facility by May 12.

The company said its lease of the building expires on May 12. The building is owned by an affiliate of Beloit-based Hendricks Commercial Properties, according to city records.

FPM plans to eliminate employees in phases, starting on April 1 until it ends production there on April 15. The employees are not unionized.

In addition to Milwaukee and Elk Grove Village, FPM also has a facility in Cherry Valley, Illinois.