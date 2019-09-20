Foxconn to assemble Qolsys IQ Panels in Mount Pleasant

Foxconn Industrial Internet has landed another product line to manufacture at the company’s facilities in Mount Pleasant, the IQ Panel developed by San Jose-based Qolsys.

Qolsys is a manufacturer of security and smart home products for residential and commercial settings. The IQ Panel is a 7-inch touchscreen tablet with built in camera , cellular and WiFi connectivity and connections to home security devices.

“US based manufacturing provides additional logistics benefits reducing lead times for faster customer deliveries and further expands our global footprint,” said Ken McMaster, chief financial officer of Qolsys. “In addition to our Juarez Facility which opened late last year, this new facility gives us greater flexibility to serve our customers in North America.”

Foo-Ming Fu, president of Fii USA, said the company has supported Qolsys since it started.

“We now have the opportunity to help this customer expand their platform by combining our smart manufacturing capabilities such as artificial intelligence and industrial internet of things (IOT) with our years of manufacturing and supply chain experience,” Fu said. “Our team is excited for the continued partnership with Qolsys and look forward to the opportunity to support their aggressive growth plans.”

Fii previously announced plans to make automated coffee kiosks for Texas-based Briggo. Those kiosks are primarily located in offices, convention spaces and airports.

The company received approvals this week for a 260,000-square-foot manufacturing facility on Foxconn’s Mount Pleasant campus.

Richard Vincent, chief business officer of Fii, told BizTimes the company anticipates the factory will provide a high mix of products at lower volumes while still taking advantage of the technical capabilities Fii has in its higher-volume plants in China.