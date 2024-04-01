Foxconn reaches settlement with former employee who accused company of shaving time off timesheets

A former employee at Foxconn Technology Group's
Mount Pleasant complex has reached a settlement with the company after he accused Foxconn of operating an unlawful compensation system, failing to pay hourly employees for the true amount of time that they worked.
The lawsuit, filed last February
by former employee Scotty Allen
, alleged Foxconn failed to compensate hourly-paid workers for the hours they worked each work week, including overtime hours.
The company allegedly “shaved time” from employees’ weekly timesheets and failed to include other forms of payment such as bonuses, shift differential, and other rewards, the complaint states.
According to a settlement agreement between both parties, Foxconn has set aside $70,614 to be paid to any employees who are part of the settlement class. The settlement class consists of all hourly-paid employees who worked more than 40 hours between February 2020 and February 2023.
“(Foxconn) denies all of the allegations made by (Allen) in the complaint and denies that it is liable or owes wages or any other damages to anyone with respect to the alleged facts or causes of action asserted in the complaint,” according to the settlement agreement.
A total of $23,538 will be deducted from the $70,614 to pay for Allen’s legal counsel. Allen himself will receive $5,000 from the settlement. The money remaining in the settlement fund will be used to pay out any members of the settlement class who choose to participate in the settlement.
The settlement agreement must be approved by the court before being finalized.