Foxconn plans to build spherical-shaped building at Mount Pleasant campus

Foxconn Technology Group plans to build a spherical-shaped building at its Mount Pleasant manufacturing campus, according to plans filed with the village.

According to village documents, the building will serve as Foxconn’s network operations center, which is “a central location from which network administrators manage, control and monitor one or more networks.”

“The overall function is to maintain optimal network operations across a variety of platforms, mediums and communication channels,” according to the project narrative. “This Network Operations Center will feature a visual representation of the networks being monitored and workstations where detailed network statuses are monitored. Software is employed to help manage the networks.”

The building would stand just over 98 feet tall, and would total 11,000 square feet, according to plans submitted to the village. It would largely be made of fritted glass panels, while the bottom floor would be wrapped in insulated metal panels. The architect for the building is Milwaukee-based Eppstein Uhen Architects.

The Foxconn building plans somewhat resemble the iconic Spaceship Earth building at the Epcot theme park at Walt Disney World in Orlando, though the Foxconn building would only be around half its height. Spaceship Earth is 180 feet tall.

Also being proposed at the Foxconn campus in Mount Pleasant is a nearly 34,300-square-foot building that would be located immediately south of the spherical structure. The company did not indicate what that building would be used for.

Site plans for the two buildings will need approval from Mount Pleasant’s Plan Commission and Village Board. The office building’s proposed height would need approval by the village Zoning Board of Appeals.

The new site plans also depict three future buildings, for which the company is not yet seeking village approval. The largest of the three would total 86,900 square feet, and is shaped like a curved L. A second building would be 28,700 square feet, while the third building’s size was not disclosed.

Foxconn commenced construction on its 1 million-square-foot Gen 6 fabrication facility in August. It is the first major manufacturing facility on the campus, located just east of I-94 and south of Braun Road.