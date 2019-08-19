Foxconn begins vertical construction on Gen 6 fab

It may not be the same facility Foxconn planned in 2017, but crews began vertical construction Monday on the company’s nearly 1 million-square-foot LCD fabrication facility in Mount Pleasant.

The Gen 6 fab is the first major manufacturing facility on the campus, located just east of I-94 and south of Braun Road. Crews on Monday installed the first of more than 400 precast panels that will make up the building.

Each panel weighs up to 75,000 pounds, measures 14 inches thick and up to 48 feet tall. Two cranes and two crews are being used “to achieve the aggressive schedule of continued vertical construction,” according to a Foxconn press release

The Gen 6 fab is a departure from the 22 million-square-foot Gen 10.5 facility Foxconn originally announced in 2017. The company plans shifted away from making large LCD screens toward a facility that would provide greater product flexibility amid global trade tensions and oversupply of the larger screens.

While the smaller plant may not require the same level of capital investment, Foxconn has awarded more than $175 million in contracts. The company also has other work on the site out for bid currently.

Two Foxconn-related items are also on the Mount Pleasant plan commission agenda this week.

The first is a certified survey map to combine 47 parcels acquired for the Foxconn project into a single 861-acre parcel.

The second covers landscaping for the Wisconn Valley Science and Technology Park the company is developing.