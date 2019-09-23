Foxconn Industrial Internet lands sponsorship with San Francisco 49ers

All TV monitors in stadium to be replaced with Sharp-branded monitors

The San Francisco 49ers and Foxconn Industrial Internet reached a multi-year agreement that includes branding within Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., fan-centric technology innovations and the development of 8K video technology.

Fii, a publically traded company spun off from Foxconn’s parent company in 2018, will also serve as the presenting sponsor for the 49ers Museum, press room and the Fii Club. The company’s branding will also be incorporated into signage throughout the stadium.

“The Fii team is passionate about the technologies we develop and the product we create that make everyone’s life more enjoyable,” said Fii USA President Foo-Ming Fu. “By adding our 8K and High Performance Computing expertise to the partnership, we now have the opportunity to bring this experience directly to the 49ers fans.”

An announcement about the partnership touted Fii’s history of developing and applying 8K imagery, high-performance computing and 5G connectivity.

“The 49ers and Levi’s Stadium continue to strive to be one of the most innovative teams and venues in the world and courtesy of our partnership with Fii we will have the ability to be the first stadium to roll out 8K to our fans in a prominent fashion,” said Brent Schoeb, 49ers chief revenue officer.

Part of the agreement includes replacing all existing TV monitors in the stadium with Sharp-branded monitors in the near future.