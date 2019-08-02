Forrer Business Interiors suddenly closes its business

Terminates all 58 of its employees

Glendale-based office furniture company Forrer Business Interiors Inc. closed its operations on Friday.

The company informed the state Department of Workforce Development that it is “closing its business and permanently closing its facility.” Forrer Business Interiors has 58 employees, who all lost their jobs Friday.

“Due to a sudden and unforseen change of business circumstances, Forrer’s business closing is effective immediately,” the company said in a Wisconsin Business Closing and Mass Layoff (WARN) notice filed with the state. “Both Forrer and the facility will permanently close today.”

The company’s facility is located at 555 W. Estabrook Boulevard in Glendale.

Leaders for the company could not be reached for comment. Other employees reached by BizTimes Milwaukee today declined to comment.

Some of the company’s employees are represented by the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, Chauffeurs, Warehousemen and Helpers of America union, commonly known as the Teamsters.

Forrer Business Interiors was founded in 1948. The company provided interior design, architectural walls, office furniture and technology for its clients.