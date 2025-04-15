Log In
Real Estate

Former Summerfest president and CEO Don Smiley sells Pewaukee Lake home

Andrew Weiland
By Andrew Weiland
Image from Realtor.com
Don Smiley, the former president and chief executive officer of Summerfest operator Milwaukee World Festival Inc., has sold his Pewaukee Lake home in the Town of Delafield for $3.3 million, according to state records.

Smiley bought the home in 2022 for about $1.64 million.

The one-story, 3,437-square-foot ranch home was built in 1956. The home sits on a half-acre lot and has 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and one half-bathroom, according to real estate listings for the property.

The home received a 2024 NARI Remodel of the Year award, according to Shorewest.

Smiley sold the home to Raymond R. and Sondra M. Vande Moore, according to state records.

Smiley was represented by JJ Hausmann of Compass Real Estate Wisconsin-Lake Country and the buyers were represented by Patrick Bolger of Patrick Bolger Realty Group, according to Realtor.com.

Smiley retired as CEO of Milwaukee World Festival at the end of 2023. He had led the organization since 2004.

A Racine native, he previously served as president of the Florida Marlins of Major League Baseball (now known as the Miami Marlins.) The real estate transaction for the Pewaukee Lake home lists Smiley’s address in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

