Weekly Debrief: Don Smiley is leaving a big legacy at the Big Gig

Andrew Weiland and Arthur Thomas of BizTimes Media get together to discuss the news of the week, including Don Smiley’s plans to retire from Milwaukee World Festival, the organization that operates Summerfest. Andrew and Arthur discuss how the annual music festival has evolved under Smiley’s leadership and how he has taken it in a different direction from his predecessor.
Insider Story Spotlight:
- Masters Gallery to add 105 jobs in expansion of Oostburg facility
- Business lending remains healthy in Wisconsin amidst a raft of challenges
Big Story: