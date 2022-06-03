Weekly Debrief: Don Smiley is leaving a big legacy at the Big Gig

By
Arthur Thomas
-

Andrew Weiland and Arthur Thomas of BizTimes Media get together to discuss the news of the week, including Don Smiley’s plans to retire from Milwaukee World Festival, the organization that operates Summerfest. Andrew and Arthur discuss how the annual music festival has evolved under Smiley’s leadership and how he has taken it in a different direction from his predecessor.

Insider Story Spotlight:

Big Story:

Arthur Thomas
Arthur covers banking and finance and the economy at BizTimes while also leading special projects as an associate editor. He also spent five years covering manufacturing at BizTimes. He previously was managing editor at The Waukesha Freeman. He is a graduate of Carroll University and did graduate coursework at Marquette. A native of southeastern Wisconsin, he is also a nationally certified gymnastics judge and enjoys golf on the weekends.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display