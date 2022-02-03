Former Summerfest, Aurora exec named CMO for Nelson Schmidt

Milwaukee-based marketing and communications agency Nelson Schmidt Inc.
announced its hiring of John Boler
as chief marketing officer and member of the executive team.
Boler has 25 years of sales and marketing leadership experience in brand and agency settings. Most recently, he was vice president of business development for Milwaukee-based Stamm Media. He was an executive for Summerfest and Milwaukee World Festival Inc. from 2005-2015, serving as chief marketing officer from 2013-15. He was also vice president of brand engagement for Aurora Health Care from 2015-16.
Boler will be responsible for expanding Nelson Schmidt’s current and new brand relationships, and maximizing strategic alliances. The role was previously held by Chris Vitrano
prior to his retirement in 2020.
“I am thrilled to welcome John Boler to our executive team and look forward to his focused approach to help take us to the next level in building strong relationships and addressing client priorities,” said Dan Nelson Jr., president and CEO of Nelson Schmidt. “This appointment is an exciting step as we continue to build upon our 50 years of momentum and forge an even stronger future.”
“Nelson Schmidt’s high-quality client services, inspiring creative solutions, and commitment to ‘delivering customers’ for clients has consistently been at the core of the agency’s impressive legacy,” said Boler. “I am beyond excited to be part of this team as we set the course for the agency’s bright future and continued growth.”