People in the News

Former Stella & Chewy’s CEO joins Milwaukee-based private equity firm

Andrew Weiland
By Andrew Weiland
Last updated

Marc Hill Marc Hill, the former chief executive officer of Oak Creek-based pet food manufacturer Stella & Chewy’s, has joined Milwaukee-based private equity firm Borgman Capital as managing director of portfolio development, the firm announced today. He will be based in Portland, Oregon, where he resides with his wife and daughter.

