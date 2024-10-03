Former Stella & Chewy’s CEO joins Milwaukee-based private equity firm

[caption id="attachment_598196" align="alignleft" width="300"]Marc Hill[/caption], the former chief executive officer of Oak Creek-based pet food manufacturer, has joined Milwaukee-based private equity firmas managing director of portfolio development, the firm announced today. He will be based in Portland, Oregon, where he resides with his wife and daughter. “Marc has all the qualities we were seeking for this new role. He has a strong track record growing both public and private equity backed companies and a reputation as a people-first leader,” said, founder and CEO of Borgman Capital. “We are thrilled to welcome him as a trusted advisor and partner to our portfolio company management teams, and key leader of this firm.” Hill served as CEO of Stella & Chewy’s from 2017 until leaving the company earlier this year. Prior to that, he served as president and CEO of outdoor recreation equipment supplier Coleman. His other past roles include CEO of the U.S. Playing Card Co., owner of the Bicycle brand, and divisional senior vice president at Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd., the parent company of Milwaukee Tool. He started his career with Black and Decker and helped launch DeWalt in Europe. “I’ve had a great career leading both public and private equity-backed companies. I’m excited about the opportunity to sit on the other side of the private equity ecosystem, sharing what I’ve learned along the way to help Borgman Capital’s companies be the best they can be,” said Hill.