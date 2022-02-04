Former Milwaukee Brewer Jonathan Lucroy joins 3rd Street Market Hall investor lineup

Former Milwaukee Brewers catcher Jonathan Lucroy is the latest big-name investor in the newly opened 3rd Street Market Hall in downtown Milwaukee.

Lucroy decided to invest in the project after attending the United For Waukesha charity event there in December, according to a news release Thursday. Details of the deal were not disclosed.

Lucroy, who left Milwaukee in 2016 after seven seasons with the Brewers, joins Brewers left fielder Christian Yelich and Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb as investors in the food hall project, which opened to the public last month at The Avenue development on West Wisconsin Avenue.

“I loved going back to Milwaukee in December and visiting 3rd Street Market Hall,” said Lucroy. “The United For Waukesha charity event they hosted reminded me of why I love this community. I want to help Milwaukee succeed and 3rd Street Market Hall seems like the perfect opportunity to do so.”

About 300 local business and community leaders attended the charity event. All proceeds were donated to the United for Waukesha Community Fund, which was established by the Waukesha County Community Foundation and United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County to support the needs of families impacted by the massacre at the annual Waukesha Christmas Parade in November.

3rd Street Market Hall features a 50-seat central bar and entertainment amenities including Top Golf Swing Suites, shuffleboard courts, snookball, Photoverse selfie museum (a creation of the Milwaukee Institute of Art & Design), old-school arcade games, and a turf area with yard games and seating. It will eventually house 19 food and retail businesses. Six of those vendors are open so far.