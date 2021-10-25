3rd Street Market Hall lands investment from Christian Yelich, Randall Cobb

The ongoing 3rd Street Market Hall project in downtown Milwaukee has gained two high-profile investors: Christian Yelich of the Milwaukee Brewers and Randall Cobb of the Green Bay Packers.

The food hall is slated to open soon at The Avenue development on West Wisconsin Avenue, having been delayed multiple times due to the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent supply chain issues.

The new investment was announced Monday. Details were not disclosed.

Yelcih, who was the 2018 National League MVP said he didn’t think twice about supporting the project.

“3rd Street Market Hall will drive significant foot traffic and interest in the downtown area year-round, and it reflects the dynamic atmosphere of this city,” he said in a news release. “I couldn’t be more proud to help bring this development to fruition.”

It’s not the first time Yelich has invested in The Avenue. He invested in the project in 2019 with now-retired Milwaukee Brewer Ryan Braun.

Cobb, a star wide receiver who returned to Green Bay this year after playing for the Dallas Cowboys in 2019 and the Houston Texans in 2020, said the investment is a way to give back to a statewide community that has always supported him.

“I feel that 3rd Street Market Hall, a place where community and culinary meet in the heart of downtown Milwaukee, represents the core values that made me love Wisconsin,” he said in the news release.

“Being able to partner with Christian and Randall demonstrates the collaborative environment we strive for at 3rd Street Market Hall,” said Omar Shaikh, co-developer and restaurateur. “This redevelopment is a passion project for many, and to have their deep support and enthusiasm is truly an honor for both this project and the city of Milwaukee.”

When it opens later this year, 3rd Street Market Hall will have 10 to 12 food vendors, a 40-seat central bar, and several entertainment amenities like Topgolf Swing Suites, shuffleboard courts, snookball, a selfie museum, old-school arcade games, and a turf area with yard games and seating.

So far, the lineup of announced vendors includes Dairyland Old Fashioned Hamburgers and its off-shoot Mid-Way Bakery, The Green House, Amano Pan, MaKE Waves, Middle East Side, Brew City Brand, Strega, and Hot Dish Pantry. Additional vendors like Anytime Arepa, Super Nova Coffee & Doughnuts, among others, continue to build out stations, and a more robust Grand Opening event will take place early next year.

In addition to food and entertainment, 3rd Street Market Hall will offer unique private event spaces ideal for holiday parties, weddings, and corporate events. The event space, slated for completion in 2022, will partner with the food hall’s vendors for in-house catering services.