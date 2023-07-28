Former manager of Muskego BMO Harris Bank who embezzled money sentenced

The former manager of the BMO Harris Bank branch in Muskego, who embezzled $233,616 from the business, has been sentenced.

Court documents show that Chelsea Hopf was sentenced to time served. She’s also been sentenced to three years of supervised release, with 180 days of location monitoring, and ordered to pay $223,646 in restitution.

Hopf was charged with one count of theft/embezzlement by a bank officer late last year. She was hired by BMO Harris Bank in 2009 and promoted to bank manager in 2016. On Jan. 30, 2020, an audit was conducted at the Muskego branch location by other BMO personnel. During the audit, four teller drawers were found to be $201,616 short. Hopf had previously conducted audits herself.

Hopf was later interviewed by BMO officials regarding the teller drawer shortage. During that interview, Hopf said she had been stealing money from the bank for about two years, according to court documents.