Former German American cultural center in Menomonee Falls sold to Moore Construction

Moore Construction Services on Friday acquired the former home of The Schwabenhof, a German American cultural center in Menomonee Falls, for $1.7 million.

The company purchased the 21.4-acre property at N56 W14750 Silver Spring Drive. from the German American Cultural Foundation of Wisconsin, according to state records. The former cultural center is located across the street from the company’s headquarters on Silver Spring and Enterprise Avenue.

Redevelopment plans are in early stages, but Moore officials said they will turn the former Schwabenhof restaurant space into a retail concept, modernize the existing kitchen and build an industrial building on remaining acreage.

- Advertisement -

Moore is also planning to add a warehouse to the former beer garden space, which would help the company meet its demand for office space at its existing facility.

The company serves as a construction manager, leading but not self-performing the physical construction work, on a range of commercial, industrial and multi-family housing projects.

“It has been a pleasure being neighbors with the German American Cultural Foundation of Wisconsin over the past six years, and we’re thankful for the cooperative relationship we’ve cultivated,” said Mike Moore, president of Moore Construction Services. “Successfully acquiring the former Schwabenhof property is a tremendous honor, and we’re fully committed to introducing innovative initiatives that will allow us to expand our operation and enhance our community,” he added.