People in the News

Former Easterseals Southeast Wisconsin CEO named CEO of St. Vincent DePaul of Waukesha County

Andrew Weiland
By Andrew Weiland
Bob Glowacki
Easterseals Southeast WisconsinHomes of Independent Living of Wisconsin LLCSt. Vincent DePaul of Waukesha CountyBob GlowackiJulie McIntyreRob ShelledyRod Colburn
Last updated

Bob Glowacki, who served as president and chief executive officer of Easterseals Southeast Wisconsin from late 2003 to 2018, has been named the CEO of St. Vincent DePaul of Waukesha County. “I am thrilled to join this growing organization devoted to supporting our Waukesha neighbors in need. This position has special significance, as my father,

