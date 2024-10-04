Former Easterseals Southeast Wisconsin CEO named CEO of St. Vincent DePaul of Waukesha County

Bob Glowacki, who served as president and chief executive officer of Easterseals Southeast Wisconsin from late 2003 to 2018, has been named the CEO of St. Vincent DePaul of Waukesha County. “I am thrilled to join this growing organization devoted to supporting our Waukesha neighbors in need. This position has special significance, as my father,

, who served as president and chief executive officer offrom late 2003 to 2018, has been named the CEO of. “I am thrilled to join this growing organization devoted to supporting our Waukesha neighbors in need. This position has special significance, as my father, Ray, was a Vincentian for over five decades.” Glowacki most recently served as southeast area director of operations for. He will succeed St. Vincent DePaul of Waukesha County executive director, who is retiring after 34 years of service. In addition, the St. Vincent DePaul of Waukesha County board announced several promotions within the organization:Celebrating its 70th anniversary this year, the Society of St. Vincent de Paul Waukesha County Council is a group of lay Catholic volunteers committed to helping neighbors in need throughout the region. Last year alone, SVDP provided over $2.4 million in assistance, including emergency rent, utilities, food, clothing, household goods, and referral services. Comprising 24 conferences and 594 members, SVDP supported over 21,000 individuals through the generosity of thrift store shoppers, donors, and volunteers.